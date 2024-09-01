California Closets celebrates grand opening in Lexington

California Closets offers stylish storage solutions for every room in your home with a wide range of budget options. They are celebrating the grand opening of the new California Closets Lexington showroom at The Summit at Fritz Farm. Explore the showroom and discover the latest trends. The event will also feature exclusive offers and giveaways. Design Consultant Danielle Billings joins Jennifer Palumbo to give a preview of the grand opening event.
Posted
and last updated
California Closets offers stylish storage solutions for every room in your home with a wide range of budget options. They are celebrating the grand opening of the new California Closets Lexington showroom at The Summit at Fritz Farm. Explore the showroom and discover the latest trends. The event will also feature exclusive offers and giveaways. Design Consultant Danielle Billings joins Jennifer Palumbo to give a preview of the grand opening event.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.