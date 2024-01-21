California Closets opens new Lexington showroom

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — California Closets offers custom closets and stylish storage solutions for every room. They have opened a new showroom at The Summit in Lexington that serves clients in central Kentucky.

Professional designers can transform spaces including walk-in closets, kitchen pantries, mudrooms, entertainment centers, garages, home offices and more. Schedule a complimentary in-home or virtual consultation. Right now, you can save up to 15% with their Finish Upgrade Event.

California Closets

115 Summit at Fritz Farms, Lexington

Call: (859) 490-9529

Website: Custom Closets Louisville & Lexington | Closet Designers | California Closets