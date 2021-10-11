Campbellsville native Hannah Ellis making a name for herself in country music

Campbellsville native Hannah Ellis is making a name for herself in country music. The singer and songwriter recently made her debut at the Grand Ole Opry, and she's touring with Martina McBride as part of the CMT "Next Women of Country" tour. She joins Jennifer Palumbo from Nashville to talk about her music and her Kentucky roots. She also performs her new single "Us." You can follow Hannah on her website, www.hannahellismusic.com/.
