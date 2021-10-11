Watch
Campbellsville native Hannah Ellis making a name for herself in country music

Campbellsville native Hannah Ellis talks her Kentucky roots and Grand Ole Opry debut.
Posted at 1:37 PM, Oct 11, 2021
Campbellsville native Hannah Ellis is making a name for herself in country music. The singer and songwriter recently made her debut at the Grand Ole Opry, and she's touring with Martina McBride as part of the CMT "Next Women of Country" tour. She joins Jennifer Palumbo from Nashville to talk about her music and her Kentucky roots. She also performs her new single "Us." You can follow Hannah on her website, www.hannahellismusic.com/.

