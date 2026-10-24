Carriage House Gifts & Flowers Christmas Open House: For more than 50 years, Carriage House Gifts & Flowers in Georgetown has been serving customers and the community.
The family-owned business offers fresh flowers for any occasion and creative gifts to suit any style or budget. Owner Karen Tingle Sames joins Jennifer Palumbo with a preview of their annual Christmas Open House which will feature 20% off storewide.
Carriage House Gifts & Flowers Christmas Open House
When: Saturday, November 14 from 10am-5pm and Sunday, November 15 from 12pm-5pm
Address: 1260 Paris Pike, Georgetown, Kentucky
Phone: (502) 863-1822
Website: Local Florist | Owners Karen & Kevin Sames | Carriage House Gifts & Flowers