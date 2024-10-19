Carriage House Gifts & Flowers in Georgetown

Carriage House Gifts & Flowers has been serving Georgetown for more than 50 years. Karen Tingle-Sames took over her family’s business that features a variety of fresh flowers and unique gifts for any style or budget. They also offer daily floral delivery to funeral homes and hospitals.

Shop their Holiday Open House on November 9 and 10 and receive 20% off all merchandise (in-store only).

Carriage House Gifts & Flowers

Address: 1260 Paris Pike, Georgetown

Phone: (502) 863-1822

Website: https://www.carriagehouseflowersky.net/