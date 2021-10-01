Carson Kressley in Lexington this weekend

Carson Kressley is famous for his fashion sense and his sense of humor. The judge on the award-winning show, "RuPaul's Drag Race," is also an American saddlebred owner with a passion for horses. Kressley is in Lexington to be the host of Equitana USA. The world's largest equestrian trade show is Friday, October 1 through Sunday, October 3 at the Kentucky Horse Park with lots of fun events. You can get tickets at https://www.equitanausa.com/en-gb/ticket.html.