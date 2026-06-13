Carson's Back Porch opens in Lexington, offering southern hospitality and cuisine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The award-winning team at Carson's Food & Drink has opened a new restaurant in downtown Lexington. Carson's Back Porch continues its legacy of Southern hospitality paired with elevated Kentucky cuisine.

Following the successful opening of its second location in Andover, Carson's sought to expand the back side of the original Main Street space with a more refined up-scale concept and a sense of breezy sophistication.

The Back Porch features several of Carson's favorites for lunch and dinner, while introducing a fresh menu designed to delight both new and returning guests alike. The design features a 16-seat bar and an expansive dining room where friends and neighbors can gather to share good food, craft cocktails, and lasting memories. Guests can also enjoy drinks on the patio.

Reservations can be made at OpenTable - Complete your reservation.