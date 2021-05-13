Carson's Food and Drink named best place for brunch

Carson's Food and Drink is getting national attention. The restaurant in downtown Lexington is ranked number 27 on Open Table's Top 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America. Owner Mark Fichtner shows us what makes their brunch special. Visit Carson's at 362 East Main Street or online at carsonsfoodanddrink.com. Call them at (859) 308-3039.
Posted at 2:56 PM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 14:56:55-04
