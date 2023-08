Enjoy a relaxing day on the water with beautiful scenery at the Levisa Fork Paddlefest.

It features an eight or 16-mile float on the Levisa Fork River in Prestonsburg and Paintsville.

You can bring a canoe or kayak or rent them.

The annual event is every fourth Saturday, from May through September.

The remaining dates are August 26 and September 23.

Tickets are $15 and also include a shuttle and catered lunch.

Learn more at https://prestonsburgky.org/event/levisa-fork-paddlefest-8/2023-08-26/.