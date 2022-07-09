Catching up with Alex Miller

Alex Miller got his big break in season 19 of American Idol, and the 19-year-old country music artist is making the most of it. The Garrard County native's debut album called "Miller Time" is climbing the charts, and the single "Through with You" is in the top 50 of the Billboard charts. This summer, Alex performed on the Grand Old Opry stage during CMA Fest Week. He will also be performing at state fairs and musical festivals as well as opening for Brooks and Dunn. He joins Jennifer Palumbo from his home studio in Lancaster, Kentucky and performs his single "Girls Must Be Clumsy." You can follow Alex and get his tour dates at Alex Miller (alexmillercountry.com).