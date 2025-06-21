Catching up with Chanel Minnifield

Chanel Minnifield is chasing her dreams in Los Angeles while staying true to her Kentucky roots. The Lexington native is an actress who attended the 2025 Academy Awards and worked with Lexington stylist Daye Cherelle. She is a vegan chef who is working on her first lifestyle book Yes, That’s Vegan: Rooted & Balanced that will be released later this year. She is also a professional show jumper who is training for the 2028 Olympics.

Chanel and Daye join Jennifer Palumbo to talk about their Oscars experience. Chanel also talks about returning to Lexington to talk to seniors at her alma mater, Sayre School and shares one of her favorite vegan salads that's perfect for summer.

Quick Pickled Shake-Summer-Salad – A Refreshing, Multi-Use Favorite

While this recipe is not in my upcoming lifestyle book Yes, That’s Vegan: Rooted & Balanced is filled with my favorite vegan recipes, I still love sharing little gems like this one!

This Quick Pickled Shake-Summer-Salad is a go-to for busy weeks, spontaneous picnics, or a light snack between meals. It’s incredibly simple to make, lasts for days in the fridge, and brings a bright, tangy punch to just about anything—sandwiches, grain bowls, tacos, or straight out of the jar.

The best part? The leftover oil becomes liquid gold. Use it as a base for a quick vinaigrette, drizzle it over roasted veggies, or use it as a marinade. Nothing goes to waste.

Ingredients

Any and All of your favorite vegetables (This receipt makes about 1 cup full of veggies)

¾ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon dried oregano (not ground)

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1–2 teaspoons high-quality balsamic vinegar (optional but highly recommended)

Instructions

Build It in the Jar

Add the thinly sliced red onion to a clean mason jar. Pour in the olive oil, oregano, red wine vinegar, and balsamic vinegar (if using).

Shake It UpSeal the jar tightly with a lid and give it a good shake until everything is well mixed and the onions are evenly coated.

Eat Instantly or Let It Sit

It’s ready to enjoy right away—but if you have time, pop it in the fridge and let it pickle for 30 minutes or overnight for deeper flavor.

Repurpose Like a ProOnce you’ve enjoyed the onions, don’t toss the oil! Use it as a zesty salad dressing, marinade, or drizzle for roasted vegetables.

This salad is quick, crave-worthy, and endlessly useful. Just one more reason to keep a mason jar close and your fridge stocked with vegetables.

