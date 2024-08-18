Catching Up with Keifer: A Fencing Star’s Journey

Join us as we catch up with Lee Keifer, an Olympic fencing star who trained right here in Kentucky at the Bluegrass Fencer's Club. As a University of Kentucky student and Olympic champion, Lee’s dedication and achievements have made her a role model for aspiring athletes. Discover the story behind her success and what’s next for this talented fencer.
