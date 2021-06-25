Catching up with 'Kentucky' and 'Derby'

"Kentucky" and "Derby" won over fans on "The Pack" on Amazon. Frankfort native Kioni Gallahue and his surfing dog Derby finished second in the competition. Now they're getting ready for a new adventure. You can meet them Saturday, June 26 in Frankfort. They will be at the Sig Luscher Brewery at 221 Mero Street from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.