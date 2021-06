SoulFeast Week is a celebration of Black farmers, chefs, restaurants, and caterers in the Bluegrass. It's also an opportunity for people to support Black-owned businesses by putting their money where their mouth is. Jennifer gets a preview from the co-founders of SoulFeast week... twin siblings Martina and Marcellus Barksdale.

SoulFeast Week starts this Thursday and ends on Sunday, June 27. You can buy tickets at soulfeastweek.com.