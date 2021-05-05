Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Cafe Iza

Lexington has a new restaurant where you can celebrate Cinco de Mayo with special deals. Café Iza serves locally sourced, globally inspired food with vegan and gluten-free options. The family-owned restaurant is in the Distillery District with Wise Bird Cider Company. Visit them at 1170 Manchester Street and check out their menu at cafeiza.com
Posted at 2:43 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 14:43:47-04
