Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Cafe Iza

Posted at 2:43 PM, May 05, 2021
Lexington has a new restaurant where you can celebrate Cinco de Mayo with special deals. Café Iza serves locally sourced, globally inspired food with vegan and gluten-free options. The family-owned restaurant is in the Distillery District with Wise Bird Cider Company. Visit them at 1170 Manchester Street and check out their menu at cafeiza.com

