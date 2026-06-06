Celebrate dad this Father's Day at Shaker Village in Harrodsburg with Vintage Dad's Day

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Take a trip back in time and celebrate your fathers with Vintage Dad's Day at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill in Harrodsburg, Kentucky on Saturday, June 14 from 12:00 until 4:00 p.m.

Enjoy baseball as it was played in the 1860s with this exciting match-up between the Georgetown Gentlemen and the Bluegrass Barons. Both teams will wear period-reproduction uniforms and use period-reproduction equipment while following baseball rules from the late-19th century. Discover the origins of America’s pastime and how much the game has changed in the last 150 years.

New this year, a variety of fun dad-themed contests will be held including a pie eating contest, mustache and beard pageant and a rad dad competition. Participants can register for each competition when they arrive on-site at the event. Each winner will receive a Shaker Village Annual Pass giving them access to events and special discounts for a year.

Food trucks specializing in burgers, hotdogs and barbecue, as well as a beer tent will be available throughout the day. The Post Office Shop will also have grab-and-go items including sandwiches, chips, sweet treats and drinks.

For more information, visit Vintage Dad's Day - Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill.