Celebrate Harrodsburg and learn about upcoming tourist events

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Best of the Bluegrass hits the road to historic Harrodsburg to celebrate the people and places that make it special. Jennifer Palumbo talks to Daarik Gray, executive director of Mercer County Tourist Commission, to learn the history of Kentucky's oldest city and highlight upcoming tourist attractions.

They include A.T.O.M. Fest on May 21, Pioneer Days at Old Fort Harrod State Park on August 19-21, and the Kentucky Heritage Jazz Festival at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill on September 16-18, 2022. Plan your trip at Mercer County Kentucky – Enjoy our adventures in hospitality (mercercountyky.com) or visit the App Store and download the Visit Mercer County KY app.