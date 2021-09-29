Celebrate National Coffee Day with Nate's Coffee

September 29 is National Coffee Day. You can celebrate with a fresh cup brewed in Lexington at Nate's Coffee. Nate Polly, owner and master roaster, shows us how the family-owned business is celebrating with new menu items to drink and eat. Visit Nate's Coffee Shop at 125 Cheapside and visit their website: https://natescoffee.com/.
Posted at 1:22 PM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 13:22:08-04
