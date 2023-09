National Drive Electric Week, September 22 through October 1, raises awareness of the benefits of all-electric and plug-in hybrid cars, trucks, motorcycles, and more.

Kentucky Utilities spokesperson Daniel Lowry joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about the benefits of owning electric vehicles and how KU is helping make it easier for owners and businesses to make the switch.

Learn more at https://lge-ku.com/environment/alternate-fuels-road/ev.