Celebrate National Volunteer Week

National Volunteer Week will be celebrated from April 27 to May 4, 2025. Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass and the Lexington Humane Society are two nonprofit organizations that rely on volunteers to fulfill their missions. Sydney DeLong shows you how you can get involved and make a difference in the community. Learn more about BBBS at Home - BBBSBG and the Lexington Humane Society at Lexington Humane Society.

