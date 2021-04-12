Celebrate spring with Graeter's

(LEX 18) — Get a taste of spring with a strawberry shortcake sundae. Our friends at Graeter’s show you how to make the tasty treat with their seasonal flavor, Strawberry Chocolate Chip.

Strawberry Shortcake Sundae

1 Pint of Graeter’s Strawberry Chocolate Chip

1 mini shortcake (homemade or store bought)

Strawberry topping

Directions

1. Place a mini shortcake (store bought or homemade) in the bottom of a dish.

2. Top with a scoop of Vanilla Bean Ice Cream.

3. Drizzle with the strawberry topping.

