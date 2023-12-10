Celebrating Christmas at Immanuel Baptist Church

The holidays are a time for giving, and Immanuel Baptist Church practices what it preaches. Lead Pastor Ron Edmondson joins Jennifer Palumbo to share how the church is giving back through its "Christmas for Christ" campaign. He also shares his Christmas message and advice for people dealing with the loss of loved ones. Immanuel Baptist Church on Tates Creek Road invites everyone to join them for Christmas Eve services on Sunday, December 24, at 11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. The campus at 2261 Armstrong Mill has Christmas Eve services at 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. IBC in Georgetown at 1080 Cardinal Drive will have one Christmas Eve service at 5:00 p.m.

Immanuel Baptist Church Main Campus: 3100 Tates Creek Road, Lexington

Phone: (859) 685-3200

Website: ibc.family