Celebrating Christmas at Immanuel Baptist Church, in-person or online

Immanuel Baptist Church
Christmas at Immanuel Baptist Church
The Christmas spirit is alive and well at Immanuel Baptist Church. Join them on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, at the Tates Creek Road campus and on Christmas Eve at one of their four campuses or online. The services will feature uplifting worship and performances of Christmas carols. You can also watch a replay of the Christmas Day service on LEX 18.

Lead Pastor Ron Edmondson joins Jennifer Palumbo to share his Christmas message and how the campuses will be celebrating the reason for the season. For more information, visit Christmas at Immanuel.

Tates Creek Campus

3100 Tates Creek Road, Lexington, Kentucky
December 23: 6:00 p.m.
Christmas Eve: 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m.

Armstrong Mill Campus
2261 Armstrong Mill Road, Lexington, Kentucky
Christmas Eve: 4:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m.

Winchester Road Campus
4451 Winchester Road, Lexington, Kentucky=
Christmas Eve: 5:00 p.m.

Georgetown Campus
1080 Cardinal Drive, Georgetown, Kentucky
Christmas Eve: 5:00 p.m.

Immanuel Baptist Church Christmas Service on LEX 18
Christmas Eve: 2:00 a.m., 7:00 p.m.
Christmas Day: 6:00 a.m., Noon, 7:00 p.m.

