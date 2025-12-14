Celebrating Christmas at Immanuel Baptist Church, in-person or online

The Christmas spirit is alive and well at Immanuel Baptist Church. Join them on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, at the Tates Creek Road campus and on Christmas Eve at one of their four campuses or online. The services will feature uplifting worship and performances of Christmas carols. You can also watch a replay of the Christmas Day service on LEX 18.

Lead Pastor Ron Edmondson joins Jennifer Palumbo to share his Christmas message and how the campuses will be celebrating the reason for the season. For more information, visit Christmas at Immanuel.

Tates Creek Campus

3100 Tates Creek Road, Lexington, Kentucky

December 23: 6:00 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m.

Armstrong Mill Campus

2261 Armstrong Mill Road, Lexington, Kentucky

Christmas Eve: 4:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m.

Winchester Road Campus

4451 Winchester Road, Lexington, Kentucky=

Christmas Eve: 5:00 p.m.

Georgetown Campus

1080 Cardinal Drive, Georgetown, Kentucky

Christmas Eve: 5:00 p.m.

Immanuel Baptist Church Christmas Service on LEX 18

Christmas Eve: 2:00 a.m., 7:00 p.m.

Christmas Day: 6:00 a.m., Noon, 7:00 p.m.