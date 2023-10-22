Celebrating Halloween and UK basketball with Brandi Romines and Ellen Calipari

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Halloween and UK basketball's new season are just around the corner, and we are celebrating with Ellen Calipari, wife of UK coach John Calipari, and her friend Brandi Romines, owner of Happy as a Lark Cakes in Lexington. The Lexington baker also shares her mummy cake and mini ghost cakes.

Follow Brandi at https://www.happyasalarkcakes.com/. Follow Ellen on Instagram @cal_mrs.

Brandi Romines' Moist Vanilla Cake

2 cups all purpose flour

2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

4 large eggs

1 1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 stick of butter, cut in to cubes (unsalted)

1 cup whole milk

3 tsp vanilla extract

3 tsp vegetable oil

PREHEAT oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour 3, 6” round pans.

SIFT flour, baking powder and salt together in a bowl and set aside.

BEAT the eggs in the bowl of a stand mixer on high speed. Turn speed down and pour in sugar. Turn speed back up to medium high and beat for 8-9 minutes. It needs to have tripled in size and be white in color.

When the egg/sugar mixture is almost done, warm your milk and butter in a microwave safe bowl until the butter is melted. DON”T LET THE MILK BOIL!!! Also, don’t do this too far in advance, as you need this mixture to be warm (but not hot).

When the egg/sugar mixture is ready, sprinkle about 1/3 of the flour mixture on top and beat about 10 seconds. Continue doing this with the remaining 2/3 (split up) until all flours is incorporated. DO NOT OVERMIX!

Temper the egg mixture by placing the warm milk/melted butter, vanilla and oil into the flour bowl. Add in 1.5 cups of the egg mixture and whisk continually by hand until well incorporated.

Turn mixer back on and slowly pour the tempered egg mixture/milk into the remaining egg batter. Mix no longer than 15 seconds!

SCRAPE DOWN the sides of your bowl and mix an additional 10 seconds. Batter should be smooth!

Pour in to greased/floured pans and tap each pan on the counter 3-4 times to release any trapped bubbles. Bake 20 minutes or until batter is set and toothpick comes out clean.

Cool for 15 minutes then remove from pan.

Buttercream:

1 lb of unsalted butter

2lbs of powdered sugar

2 tsp vanilla extract

Dash of salt

Cream butter in bowl of stand mixer for 4-5 minutes. Slowly add powdered sugar and beat until smooth. Scrape down sides of bowl and add vanilla and 3 tbs of milk. Enjoy.

FOR MUMMY CAKE:

Layer 2 layers of cake by adding ½ cup buttercream in between. Coat the outside of the cake with a light layer of buttercream. IT IS IMPORTANT YOUR CAKES ARE FULLY COOLED! I like to freeze mine for about 20 minutes. Cut strips of white fondant and layer them on to look like a mummy. Use black fondant to make the eyes. Add some festive sprinkles to the base of the cake.

FOR MINI GHOST CAKES:

Use the remaining layer of cake and cut small circles using a cookie or biscuit cutter. Spread white chocolate in the base of each ghost mold and use the back of a spoon to make sure you get the sides. After the chocolate has set, put in a layer of cake, then a layer of buttercream. Repeat until full to the top. Add more white chocolate to seal the bottom and allow to set up. Gently press the ghosts from the mold and pipe eyes with dark chocolate or black candy melts.