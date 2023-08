CenterWell Senior Primary Care has opened its first location in Lexington. The senior-focused approach promises personalized care that goes beyond the doctor’s office by focusing on physical, emotional, and social wellness.

The new center is at 3101 Richmond Road, Suite 190. There will be an open house on Wednesday, August 16, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. For more information, call (859) 636-0714 or visit https://www.centerwellprimarycare.com/en/locations/kentucky.html.