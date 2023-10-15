CenterWell Senior Primary Care opens new Lexington location

CenterWell Senior Primary Care offers a new approach to healthcare for senior citizens that goes beyond the doctor's office.

Patients get shorter wait times, unrushed visits with board-certified doctors, on-site lab work, and 24/7 phone access to a Care Team member.

Activity Centers host fun and educational events that are open to the community.

Their new CenterWell Regency Centre is open at 171 W. Lowry Lane, Suite 180, off Nicholasville Road in Lexington.

A grand opening event will be Wednesday, October 18 from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

For more information, call (859) 354-3823 or visit https://www.centerwellprimarycare.com/en/kentucky/centerwell-regency-centre.html.