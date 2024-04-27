Central Kentucky artist featured at Kentucky Derby 150

Kentucky artist Wylie Caudill is bringing his signature roses to the official art of the 150th run for the roses. The Cynthiana native is sharing creative style on the Woodford Reserve Commemorative Derby Bottle and the official poster. Wylie’s artwork highlights the 150th Kentucky Derby trophy at the forefront, with the newly reimagined paddock as the background under the iconic Twin Spires. Follow Wylie Caudill at Wylie Caudill.

