For more than 100 years, the American Heart Association has made bold moves to save lives and pioneer scientific discoveries. They reach their goals working with organizations and individuals who share their vision for better health. The Heart of Central Kentucky campaign unites supporters with a shared purpose to raise the critical funds needed to ensure the work continues. The Central Kentucky Heart Ball is an annual event in Lexington to celebrate milestones, thank sponsors, and honor heroes.

2025 Central Kentucky Heart Ball

When: Friday, February 14, 2025, at 6:00pm

Where: Central Bank Center, 430 West Vine Street, Lexington

Buy tickets and make donations: Tickets