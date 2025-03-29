Central Kentucky Home + Garden Show in Lexington

The Central Kentucky Home + Garden Show is celebrating its 50th anniversary in Lexington. The three-day event at Central Bank Center is a spring tradition for thousands of people looking for exhibits and experts to help them with home improvement projects. It also features the Better Business Bureau online silent auction where people can bid on items including a new roof, Tempur-Pedic mattress, a mini golden retriever, University of Kentucky gifts, trips, gift baskets and more. All proceeds benefit the BBB Consumer Education Fund, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that supports programs such as the Heroes for Trust Scholarship Contest, BBB Military Line, and scam prevention programs. For more information including a complete list of items, go to 2025 BBB Silent Auction | Free Online Silent Auction Fundraisers | 32auctions.

2025 Central Kentucky Home + Garden Show

Friday, April 4: 10AM - 8PM

Saturday, April 5: 10AM - 8PM

Sunday, April 6: 11AM - 5PM

Where: Central Bank Center, 430 West Vine Street, Downtown Lexington

Website: Show Info for the Central Kentucky Home & Garden Show

Tickets: Use promo code WLEX for 50% off your online purchase of tickets

