Central Kentucky Home Show upcoming in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Central Kentucky Home Show in downtown Lexington is the place to be to shop for home-related products and services, find inspiration for your next home project, connect with industry experts, and enjoy presentations from renowned home professionals.

The Central Bank Center will feature 250 booths to explore and unique feature displays to enjoy including the Shed Squad of Georgetown, Kentucky.

Learn more about Shed Squad at Affordable Portable Storage Buildings | Shed Squad of Georgetown Kentucky.

Best of the Bluegrass viewers can get 50% off online tickets at Central Kentucky Home Show 2026 with the promo code LEX18.