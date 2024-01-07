Central Kentucky man loses 115 pounds

LaMont Tonge weighed 340 pounds in 2018. The Marion County man had high blood pressure, sleep apnea, joint pain and could not do his favorite activities. He was sick and tired of being sick and tired, so he decided to make changes in his diet and lifestyle. In 12 months, he dropped 115 pounds and weighed 225 pounds. Four years later, he has kept off the weight and is the author of the best-selling book, 'If I Can Do It, So Can You: How I Lost 115 Pounds in One Year.' He now works as a nutrition coach to help others reach their goals. Follow him on Facebook @LT Nutrition & Fasting, and Instagram/TikTok @lamont_lowcarb.

LaMont Tonge's Chia Seed Pudding

'If I Can Do It, So Can You: How I Lost 115 Pounds in 1 Year'

50 grams of protein

2 tablespoons of Chia Seeds

6oz of water

1 teaspoon of peanut butter

1 tablespoon of Greek yogurt

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

1 tablespoon of raw honey

1 scoop of vanilla protein powder

1/2 cup of blueberries

1/2 cup of strawberries

LaMont Tonge's Overnight Oats

35 grams of protein

1/2 cup of plain oats

1 teaspoon of chia seeds

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

1/2 cup of plain greek yogurt

1/2 cup of plain almond milk

1 scoop of vanilla protein powder

1/2 cup of berries of any

1 tablespoon of raw honey

1 tablespoon of chopped granola