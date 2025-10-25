Chanel Minnifield releases first book

Lexington native Chanel Minnifield has made a name for herself as an actress, from the tv series Jane The Virgin to the Oscar-nominated film Rustin. She was also the host of a popular cooking show Yes! That's Vegan!

Now she can add the title of author to her credits with the release of her first book, Yes! That's Vegan! Rooted & Balanced. Inspired by her cooking show and her personal journey, the book combines simple, vegan recipes with heartfelt reflections on balance, purpose, and her Olympic dreams.

Chanel Minnifield joins Jennifer Palumbo to share her new book and her favorite chili recipe.