Changes for Keeneland Fall Meet

A popular fall tradition is back in the Bluegrass. The 2024 Keeneland Fall Meet is off and running, and racing fans will notice some changes. Jennifer Palumbo visits Keeneland Race Course in Lexington to talk to Kara Heissenbuttel, senior director of community relations, about what fans can expect this meet.

Keeneland Fall Meet

When: October 4-26, 2024 (no racing on Mondays or Tuesdays)

Grounds Open: 7:00 - 10:00 a.m.

Gates Open: 11:00 a.m.

First Post: 1:00 p.m.

Website: Plan Your Day At The Races (keeneland.com)