Chapel Hart is coming to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Chapel Hart got a golden buzzer and made it to the finals in the latest season of "America's Got Talent." Now the talented trio is coming to Kentucky for a concert at the Lexington Opera House.

In 2021, Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle were inducted into CMT's Women of Country, and they recently performed at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

They join Jennifer Palumbo to talk about making music, competing on AGT, and coming to Lexington for the first time.

Chapel Hart's concert at the Lexington Opera House will be on Wednesday, October 5 at 7:30. Tickets are on sale Tour - Chapel Hart.

Watch their music video for "Made for Me"