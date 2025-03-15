Cheer on the Cats and celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Liquor Barn

Liquor Barn has everything you need to cheer on the Kentucky Wildcats and celebrate St. Patrick's Day, from drinks and decorations to food platters and gift baskets. Jennifer Palumbo takes you to the Hamburg location to help you plan your next party with help from Pam Silence, Liquor Barn customer concierge. She also shows you how to make a Wildcat cocktail.

Liquor Barn

Hamburg location: 1837 Plaudit Place, Lexington

Phone: (859) 294-5700

Download the app: Download Liquor Barn (Multi)'s Mobile App

Website: Liquor Barn

Liquor Barn Wildcat Cocktail

1½ oz Blue Curacao

1½ oz Blue Chair Bay Coconut Rum

Top with Ale8

Garnish with orange slice and maraschino cherry

