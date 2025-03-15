Watch Now
Cheer on the Cats and celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Liquor Barn

Liquor Barn has everything you need to cheer on the Kentucky Wildcats and celebrate St. Patrick's Day, from drinks and decorations to food platters and gift baskets. Jennifer Palumbo takes you to the Hamburg location to help you plan your next party with help from Pam Silence, Liquor Barn customer concierge. She also shows you how to make a Wildcat cocktail.

Liquor Barn
Hamburg location: 1837 Plaudit Place, Lexington
Phone: (859) 294-5700
Download the app: Download Liquor Barn (Multi)'s Mobile App
Website: Liquor Barn    

 Liquor Barn Wildcat Cocktail
1½ oz Blue Curacao
1½ oz Blue Chair Bay Coconut Rum
Top with Ale8
Garnish with orange slice and maraschino cherry

