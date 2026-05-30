Cheers to 250 Years: KET's upcoming 28th annual Summer Celebration

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — KET will host its 38th annual Summer Celebration, Cheers to 250 Years, at Donamire Farm in Lexington on Saturday, June 6 at 7 p.m.

The event will commemorate America's 250th birthday and serve as the largest single-day source of community support for KET's programs and services, which are used by more than two million people each week.

The Summer Celebration honor chair is Dr. Ryan Quarles, president of Kentucky Community and Technical College System. Guests will enjoy dinner, open bar, dancing, and a mobile auction.

Tickets are available at Summer Celebration 2026: Cheers to 250 Years! > KET.