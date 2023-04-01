Cheers to Keeneland with Ale-8-One

Ale-8-One has been bottled in Winchester for nearly 100 years.

You can enjoy Kentucky's most popular soft drink with another Kentucky tradition, Keeneland Race Course in Lexington.

Leeza Johnson, Marketing Project Manager for Ale-8-One, and Natalie White, Mixologist at Belle's Cocktail House in Lexington, join Jennifer Palumbo and show you how to make the Keeneland Breeze cocktail with Ale-8 Zero Sugar.

Learn more about Ale-8-One at https://ale8one.com/ and Belle's Cocktail House at https://www.bellesbar.com/.

Keeneland Breeze Recipe

1.5 oz. of Maker’s Mark Bourbon

1 oz. of Orange Liqueur

Pour Over Ice

Top with Ale-8 Zero Sugar

Garnish with Orange Round