Cheers to Keeneland with Ale-8-One

Two Kentucky traditions in one cocktail.
Posted at 7:30 PM, Apr 01, 2023
Ale-8-One has been bottled in Winchester for nearly 100 years.

You can enjoy Kentucky's most popular soft drink with another Kentucky tradition, Keeneland Race Course in Lexington.

Leeza Johnson, Marketing Project Manager for Ale-8-One, and Natalie White, Mixologist at Belle's Cocktail House in Lexington, join Jennifer Palumbo and show you how to make the Keeneland Breeze cocktail with Ale-8 Zero Sugar.

Learn more about Ale-8-One at https://ale8one.com/ and Belle's Cocktail House at https://www.bellesbar.com/.

Keeneland Breeze Recipe

1.5 oz. of Maker’s Mark Bourbon
1 oz. of Orange Liqueur
Pour Over Ice
Top with Ale-8 Zero Sugar
Garnish with Orange Round

