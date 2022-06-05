Cheers to Kentucky Wine and Vine Festival

Get a taste of the best wines in the Bluegrass at the 19th annual Kentucky Wine & Vine Fest. Ronda May, executive director of the Jessamine County Chamber of Commerce, joins Jennifer Palumbo with a preview of the family-friendly event that features wineries, food, music, crafts and more. The festival is Saturday, June 18 from 1:00-9:00 p.m. at the Jessamine County Fairgrounds in Nicholasville. Get a complete list of all the events at Kentucky Wine & Vine Fest – A celebration of Kentucky wines and winemaking (kywinefest.com).