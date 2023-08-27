Cheers to tailgating season with Liquor Barn

Liquor Barn is your one-stop shop for everything you need to throw a winning tailgate with food trays, drinks, decor, and more. Jennifer Palumbo takes you to the Hamburg store in Lexington to help you plan your party with tips from customer concierge Pam Begley. She also shows you how to make an easy seven-layer dip cup and Wildcat cocktail. Scan the QR code in the segment for the recipe. To place a food order, call (859) 294-5700. Liquor Barn also offers delivery and curbside pick-up. Download their app and get more information at https://liquorbarn.com/.