Watch Now
NewsCoronavirusCommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Cheers to the 4th with Liquor Barn

6-25 LIQOUR BARN.png
Posted at 7:00 PM, Jun 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-25 19:00:29-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Get in the July 4th spirit with spirits from Liquor Barn in Lexington.

Pam Begley, customer concierge for Liquor Barn, shows Jennifer Palumbo how to throw the perfect patriotic party with crafty cocktails, delicious dishes, and decorations.

You can place an order on the Liquor Barn app or their website Liquor Barn – Where Kentuckians go to celebrate life.

Kentucky Firecracker Liquor Barn                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                

1 1/2 ounces Smirnoff Red, White & Berry

1 ounce Blue Curacao

3 ounces lemonade

Mix with ice in a shaker.

Pour over ice.

Pour in 1/2-ounce of Grenadine

  1. Blackberry Blast
  2. Liquor Barn

           Equal parts Ale-8-One Blackberry and Prosecco

Add fresh blackberries

           Flatboat Float

           Liquor Barn

2 ounces Flatboat Small Batch Kentucky Bourbon

2 ounces Flatboat Bourbon Barrel Chocolate Cream Liqueur

1 scoop of vanilla ice cream

1 Fitz Soda Root Beer

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!