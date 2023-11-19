Cheers to the holidays at Liquor Barn

Watch Now
Liquor Barn is your one-stop shop for holiday parties and gifts. They have more than 20 stores in Kentucky that feature Kentucky Proud products, gift baskets, custom engraving for bottles, party decorations, special events, and more. They offer delivery and curbside options. Jennifer Palumbo takes you shopping at the Hamburg store in Lexington with Pam Begley, Liquor Barn's Customer Experience Concierge.

Hamburg Liquor Barn1837 Plaudit Place
Phone(859) 294-5700
Website:https://liquorbarn.com/

Liquor Barn Maple Old Fashioned
2 ounces Bourbon
2 dashes of aromatic bitters 
2 dashes orange bitters
½ ounce maple syrup
Large ice cube

