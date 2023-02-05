Watch Now
NewsCoronavirusCommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Cheers to Valentine's Day at Liquor Barn

Get in the spirit of the holiday with spirits from Liquor Barn.
Posted at 7:00 PM, Feb 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-04 19:00:03-05

Get in the Valentine's Day spirit with spirits at Liquor Barn.

Show your love with one of their customized gift baskets for any budget or choose your favorite bottle and have it personalized for your loved one.

Jennifer Palumbo visits the Hamburg location in Lexington to get gift ideas from Pam Begley, Liquor Barn Customer Concierge.

She also shows you how to make a Candy Heart Martini.

Call the Hamburg store at (859) 294-5700 and visit the store at 1837 Plaudit Place.

To place an order for delivery, download the Liquor Barn app or visit their website Liquor Barn.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bluegrass Weekly Newlsetter

It's Free! Signup today!