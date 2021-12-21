Watch
NewsCoronavirusCommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Chef Cole Arimes offers a taste of Kentucky at Cole's 735 Main, Epping's on Eastside

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 1:58 PM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 13:58:39-05

Enjoy a taste of the Bluegrass with delicious dishes by award-winning chef Cole Arimes. The Lexington native shows us what is at Coles 735 Main (735 E. Main Street) and Epping's on Eastside (264 Walton Avenue). For more information, visit their websites, https://www.coles735main.com/ and https://eppingsoneastside.com/.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to Donate!

Click to Donate!