Chef Jason Smith back to judge 'Best Baker in America'

Kentucky native Jason Smith is back as a judge on Food Network’s “Best Baker in America.” He tells us about the new season and shares his Berry Bread Puddin’ that’s perfect for Mother’s Day.

Berry Bread Puddin’

Jason Smith

southerncountrybling.com

Serves 10-12

Ingredients:

4-6 large honey buns, cubed

1-box (6 count) donut sticks, cubed

1-quart fresh strawberries, caped and quartered (reserve a few for garnish)

3-eggs

½-cup brown sugar

2-tsp vanilla

4-TBSP butter, melted

2-cups whole milk or half & half

Glaze:

2-cups powdered sugar

1 ½-TBSP strawberry bourbon

½-tsp vanilla

Directions:

· Preheat oven to 350°, spray a 9x13 baking dish.

· In a large mixing bowl, place the honey buns, donut sticks and strawberries.

· In a small mixing bowl, place the eggs, sugar, and vanilla, beat until well mixed.

· Add the butter and milk, mix until combined.

· Pour over bread mixture and stir with a spoon until all pieces are wet.

· Place in prepared baking pan and smooth out.

· Place in oven and bake for 35-45 mins, or until there is a slight jiggle in the middle.

· While the pudding is baking, make the glaze by placing the ingredients in a small bowl and whisking; or place in a jar with a lid and shake until mixed.

· When pudding is baked remove from oven and let stand for 10-15 mins, then drizzle with glaze.

· Sprinkle the reserved strawberries over top, serve warm with fresh whipped cream.

Tip: This can also be made with blueberries or blackberries.

ENJOY!!!

