Chef Jason Smith takes on Bobby Flay and shares sweet treat from new cookbook

Chef Jason Smith joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about taking on Bobby Flay in the Food Network show "Beat Bobby Flay." The Kentucky native also whips up his Country Bling Lemon Bars from his latest cookbook, "Lord Honey: Decadent Desserts: 8 Ingredients or Less." Follow Jason on his website Southern Country Bling.

Jason Smith's Country Bling Lemon Bars

Lemon is one of my favorite flavors, it’s always so refreshin’. These bars give y’all the great taste of lemon in a simple three ingredient recipe—what could be better.

Serves 24

Ingredients:

box angel food cake mix, (must say, “just add water”)

1 (21 oz) can lemon pie filling

1 lemon, zested and sliced

Garnish:

Powdered sugar

Whipped topping

Angel food cake is called a sponge cake for a reason, it is a great base to soak up whatever flavors you add to it.

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees, spray a 9x13 cake pan.

In a mixing bowl, add the cake mix, pie filling, and lemon zest, fold until combined.

Pour into the prepared cake pan.

Bake for 30 minutes.

Remove from oven and allow to cool, cut into 24 squares.

Garnish with powdered sugar, whipped topping, and lemon slices.