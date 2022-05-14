Chef Jason Smith's Bacon Benedictine Bites

Benedictine is a Southern staple that is popular in the Bluegrass state. Kentucky native Jason Smith, winner of Food Network Star and Holiday Baking Championship, shows you how to put a new twist on the traditional spread with his Bacon Benedictine Bites. Follow Jason at Southern Country Bling.

Bacon Benedictine Bites

Jason Smith, FNS

Serves 12

Ingredients:

6-baby or 2 large fresh cucumbers, finely diced

¼-cup minced onion

8-strips bacon, cooked and crumbled

½-tsp salt

1-tsp black pepper

½-cup sour cream

4oz cream cheese, very soft

½-cup mascarpone cheese

2-tsp dill weed

6-flour tortillas

Directions:



Place cucumbers, onion, bacon, salt, and pepper in a bowl and toss to combine.

Add sour cream, cream cheese, mascarpone cheese, and dill stir till all is combined.

Lay out the tortillas on a work surface, divide the cucumber mixture between them evenly, spread to cover all the tortillas, roll up into a log, wrap with cling film, place in the fridge, and let chill for at least2 hours or overnight.

When ready to serve remove from fridge, take out of cling film, slice each roll into 10-12 slices, place on a serving tray, and garnish with fresh dill.

ENJOY!!!