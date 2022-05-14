Chef Jason Smith's Bacon Benedictine Bites

Benedictine is a Southern staple that is popular in the Bluegrass state. Kentucky native Jason Smith, winner of Food Network Star and Holiday Baking Championship, shows you how to put a new twist on the traditional spread with his Bacon Benedictine Bites. Follow Jason at Southern Country Bling.
Bacon Benedictine Bites
Jason Smith, FNS
Serves 12
Ingredients:
6-baby or 2 large fresh cucumbers, finely diced
¼-cup minced onion
8-strips bacon, cooked and crumbled
½-tsp salt
1-tsp black pepper
½-cup sour cream
4oz cream cheese, very soft
½-cup mascarpone cheese
2-tsp dill weed
6-flour tortillas
Directions:
- Place cucumbers, onion, bacon, salt, and pepper in a bowl and toss to combine.
- Add sour cream, cream cheese, mascarpone cheese, and dill stir till all is combined.
- Lay out the tortillas on a work surface, divide the cucumber mixture between them evenly, spread to cover all the tortillas, roll up into a log, wrap with cling film, place in the fridge, and let chill for at least2 hours or overnight.
- When ready to serve remove from fridge, take out of cling film, slice each roll into 10-12 slices, place on a serving tray, and garnish with fresh dill.
ENJOY!!!