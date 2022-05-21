Chef Ouita Michel shares her Shady Lane Chicken Salad

Chef Ouita Michel has made a name for herself in the Bluegrass and beyond. She has eight restaurants, from Holly Hill Inn in Midway to Honeywood in Lexington, and once again she is getting national recognition from the James Beard Foundation as a semifinalist for Best Chef in the Southeast. She joins Jennifer Palumbo to share her secrets to her famous Shady Lane Chicken Salad from her cookbook 'Just a Few Miles South.' You can order the book on her website Just a Few Miles South - Cookbook by Chef Ouita — Holly Hill (hollyhillandco.com).