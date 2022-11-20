Chef Ouita Michel's Thanksgiving Meals

Award-winning chef and restaurant owner Ouita Michel is sharing her family recipes with Thanksgiving meals that you can enjoy at home.

She joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about her Thanksgiving traditions, and she makes her creamy spinach casserole.

The deadline to order is Monday, November 21, and pickup is Wednesday, November 23 at Zim’s Cafe and Wallace Station.

Place orders at Thanksgiving Dinner To Go — Holly Hill Inn.

SPINACH CASSEROLE

6 servings

Ingredients:

2 10 ounce packages of frozen chopped spinach

8 ounce block of cream cheese

1/2 cup butter- divided in half and softened

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup soft fresh bread crumbs

3/4 tsp. Ground sage

Method:

Thaw and squeeze dry frozen spinach.

Mix with room temperature cream cheese and half the softened butter. Add 1 tsp salt and 1/2 tsp pepper. Put into a casserole dish.

Melt remaining butter- toss with bread crumbs and sage. Spread on top of spinach mixture. Bake 350 degrees 20-30 minutes til golden brown and bubbling.

