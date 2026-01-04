Christian Appalachian Project gives back in Kentucky

(LEX 18) — For more than 60 years, Christian Appalachian Project has helped families in Appalachia who have struggled to build better lives and break free from the grasp of poverty.

CAP builds hope, transforms lives, and shares Christ's love. The non-profit organization provides food, connects families in need to essential resources, and offers compassionate services to senior citizens. When disaster strikes, CAP provides communities with resources and support.

With the help of donors, volunteers, and staff, CAP has helped millions of people in their time of need. You can learn more at About Us | Christian Appalachian Project.

