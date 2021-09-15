Christian Appalachian Project hosting 10th Annual Hunger Walk Thursday

September is Hunger Awareness Month. The Christian Appalachian Project helps feed hungry children, families, and senior citizens in Kentucky. You can help by taking part in the 10th annual Hunger Walk on Thursday, September 16. Learn more about it at https://donate.christianapp.org/a/2021hungerwalk.
Posted at 3:41 PM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 15:41:03-04
